Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for Hellofresh (HFG)

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.67 ($17.05).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €8.10 ($9.42) on Tuesday. Hellofresh has a 12 month low of €8.86 ($10.30) and a 12 month high of €14.00 ($16.28).

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, and Canada. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand. HelloFresh SE was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

