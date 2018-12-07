Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hedged Equity ETF (DBES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hedged Equity ETF (BATS:DBES) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, December 8th.
Shares of Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $30.73.
