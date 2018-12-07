Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hedged Equity ETF (BATS:DBES) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, December 8th.

Shares of Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $30.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/deutsche-x-trackers-msci-eafe-small-cap-hedged-equity-etf-dbes-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-8th.html.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.