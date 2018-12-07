Devon Energy (DVN) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

DVN stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

