Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 2,189,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,867,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

DBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $108,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $138,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $180,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

