Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,996,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $124,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,424,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Umpqua by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 258,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 122,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-cuts-holdings-in-umpqua-holdings-corp-umpq.html.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.