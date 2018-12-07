Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $126.63 Million Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,318,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $126,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 317,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 80,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $2,308,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of SC stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-126-63-million-holdings-in-santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-sc.html.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.