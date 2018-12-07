Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,954 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $129,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

R opened at $52.57 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

In other news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $705,516.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,990 shares in the company, valued at $228,387.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

