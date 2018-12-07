Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Shares Gap Down to $21.25

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $21.25. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 2775683 shares changing hands.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000.
About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)
Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
