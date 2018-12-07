Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (JNUG) Short Interest Up 62.9% in November

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,923,535 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the October 31st total of 3,635,230 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,661,114 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $24,757,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 138.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 481,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 278,945 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 36.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter.

JNUG opened at $6.87 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

