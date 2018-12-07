Discovery Communications (DISCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Discovery Communications to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 164,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,423. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Leavy sold 39,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $1,243,148.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,236,060 shares in the company, valued at $35,697,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,031 shares of company stock worth $8,506,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,745,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,974,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,189,000 after purchasing an additional 841,302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 928.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 617,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 499,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

