Docusign (DOCU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

DOCU stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Docusign has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $178.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.55 million. Docusign’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Docusign will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 1,304,348 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $71,739,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,705,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,799,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,053,000 after acquiring an additional 559,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,838,000 after acquiring an additional 412,766 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

