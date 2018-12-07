Docusign (DOCU) Trading Down 5.1% After Earnings Miss

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $39.66. Approximately 4,740,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 1,829,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $178.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Docusign from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Docusign to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Docusign in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 1,304,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $71,739,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter worth $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 914.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $145,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

