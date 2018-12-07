Dollar General Corp. (DG) Holdings Trimmed by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 56.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $106.68 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $85.54 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $99.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

