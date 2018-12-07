Dollarama (DOL) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$56.33 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.21.

DOL stock traded down C$0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.60. 932,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,474. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$31.35 and a 1 year high of C$56.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$868.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 1.91999986052214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$783,800.00. Also, insider Michael Ross acquired 1,400 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.98 per share, with a total value of C$51,772.00.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

