Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stake Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 109,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Domino’s Pizza worth $34,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $215,000. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 166.7% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,849,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 117,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,505,000 after buying an additional 49,724 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.68. 65,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,645. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.24 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total transaction of $1,396,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

