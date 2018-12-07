Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.73. 55,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.98 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In related news, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $189,298.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,139.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.