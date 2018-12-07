Donaldson (DCI) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NYSE:DCI opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.98 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In related news, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $189,298.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $818,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,139.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $148,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $200,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $201,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $210,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

