Dorman Products (DORM) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,294. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $91.32.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,544,321.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,029,634.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $3,416,372.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,805.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Dorman Products by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.