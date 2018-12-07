Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.
Shares of DBL opened at $18.65 on Friday. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.
About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
