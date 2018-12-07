Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $17,611.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00001446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.02898558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00136211 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00185450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.69 or 0.09924898 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

