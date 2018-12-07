DSW (DSW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of DSW from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of DSW from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DSW from a neutral rating to a negative rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE DSW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,433. DSW has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DSW by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,930,000 after acquiring an additional 814,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DSW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,039,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,504,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DSW by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,874,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DSW by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DSW by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,591,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

