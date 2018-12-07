Duerr (DUE) PT Set at €39.00 by HSBC

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €39.00 ($45.35) target price by HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.88 ($54.51).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €30.67 ($35.66) on Wednesday. Duerr has a 12 month low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a 12 month high of €120.55 ($140.17).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

