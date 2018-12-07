Duerr (DUE) PT Set at €43.00 by Baader Bank

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. equinet set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duerr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.88 ($54.51).

Get Duerr alerts:

ETR:DUE opened at €30.85 ($35.87) on Friday. Duerr has a 52-week low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a 52-week high of €120.55 ($140.17).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.