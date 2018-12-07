Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 58,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,740,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,648,000 after buying an additional 328,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,994,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,333.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.03. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

