Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.78%.

DLNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of DLNG opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.05. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

