Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.73 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 83.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOS opened at $44.60 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

