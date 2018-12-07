Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.08 Million Stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,377 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 125.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $228,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Z. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $13,975,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 57,518 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $2,700,470.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,179,897 shares of company stock worth $67,096,564 and have sold 97,877 shares worth $4,388,144. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

