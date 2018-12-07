Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.93 Million in Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.11% of Nevro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,763,000 after purchasing an additional 562,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,153,000 after purchasing an additional 543,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,328,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Nevro from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Nevro from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NVRO stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.29 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-invests-1-93-million-in-nevro-corp-nvro.html.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.