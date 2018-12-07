Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,399 Hess Corp. (HES)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WEALTHFRONT Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 17.0% during the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 23,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hess by 486.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth $16,022,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Hess by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $55.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 549.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.69%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

