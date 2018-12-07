Eastman Chemical (EMN) Getting Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Eastman Chemical earned a coverage optimism score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Eastman Chemical’s ranking:

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

