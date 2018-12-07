Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Stake Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 64.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $73.29 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

