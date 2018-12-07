Eaton Vance Management Invests $7.85 Million in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,996,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 254,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,974,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.78. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.41 per share, with a total value of $212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

