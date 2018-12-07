Eaton Vance Management Sells 11,447 Shares of Evergy (EVRG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Evergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Evergy by 9.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $60.77 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other Evergy news, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $506,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $56,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,585 shares of company stock worth $908,980 in the last 90 days.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

