Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:MIW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MIW opened at $12.54 on Friday. Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/eaton-vance-michigan-municipal-bond-fund-miw-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-on-december-31st.html.

About Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.