Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes $104,000 Position in FAT Brands Inc (FAT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. FAT Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.45.
In other news, Director John Squire Junger acquired 12,657 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $71,132.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 15,502 shares of company stock valued at $93,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of September 19, 2018, it owned 6 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.
