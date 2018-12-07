Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes $104,000 Position in FAT Brands Inc (FAT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. FAT Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

In other news, Director John Squire Junger acquired 12,657 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $71,132.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 15,502 shares of company stock valued at $93,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/edmonds-duncan-registered-investment-advisors-llc-takes-104000-position-in-fat-brands-inc-fat.html.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of September 19, 2018, it owned 6 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.