EDRCoin (EDRC) One Day Volume Tops $11,569.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00005465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $530,050.00 and $11,569.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000154 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000072 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,631,973 coins and its circulating supply is 2,849,739 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

