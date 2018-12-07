Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $high end of $3.5-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.05-5.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

NYSE:EW opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $4,630,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $792,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,356 shares of company stock worth $27,011,207 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

