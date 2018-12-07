EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 102,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $252.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/ejf-capital-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.