Eland Oil & Gas (ELA) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of ELA stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.41). 121,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,615. Eland Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.62 ($1.20).

In related news, insider Ronald Bain purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £19,075 ($24,924.87).

Eland Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

