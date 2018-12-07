Electrocore (ECOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECOR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Electrocore in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocore in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Electrocore has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $20.25.

Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electrocore will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,567.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Electrocore in the third quarter worth about $1,988,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Electrocore in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Electrocore by 1,271.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 158,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electrocore in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Electrocore in the third quarter worth about $260,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrocore Company Profile

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

