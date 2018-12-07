Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 1,343 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,544 shares of company stock valued at $74,414,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.91 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $391.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

