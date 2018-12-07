Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMES. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In other Emerge Energy Services news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,377.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMES traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 249,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerge Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerge Energy Services will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

