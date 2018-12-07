Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 727,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,704,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.8% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

