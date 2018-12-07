Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

EDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:EDN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. 84,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,775. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.96. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.14 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a return on equity of 112.26% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the third quarter worth $129,000. CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the second quarter worth $292,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 37.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the third quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the third quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

