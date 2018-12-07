Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.73. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $396,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

