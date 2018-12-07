Enbridge (ENB) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.20

Media stories about Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enbridge earned a news sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the pipeline company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Enbridge’s ranking:

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.82 per share, with a total value of $331,673.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,356.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/enbridge-enb-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-1-20.html.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.