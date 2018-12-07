Encana Corp (ECA) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,053 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 640,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 206,984 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Encana by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,352,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,539 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,936,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $6.47 on Friday. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson acquired 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,808.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 50,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $441,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,091.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 243,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,214. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. CIBC downgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

