Endava PLC – (DAVA) Receives $27.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

DAVA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,420. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10. Endava has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. Endava’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services.

