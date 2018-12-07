Endeavour Silver (EDR) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.45. 191,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 234,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.109999999123506 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

