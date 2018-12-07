Endologix (ELGX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.71. 930,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 730,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Endologix to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endologix in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Endologix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

The company has a market cap of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Endologix, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endologix by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

